Goat Sworn In As Mayor, Immediately Marks Its Territory

The tiny town of Fair Haven, Vermont just swore in its new honorary mayor a 3-year-old goat named Lincoln. And Lincoln wasted no time getting down to business or at least doing her business.

After being sworn in and dressed in a sash that read ‘MAYOR’, Lincoln defecated on the floor of city hall, leaving the town’s chief of police to clean up the mess. One local business owner remarked “Note the crap it’s just like any other meeting.”

Lincoln was ‘elected’ as part of a special fundraiser where Fair Haven residents could nominate their pets for a $5 fee. The money raised will go towards building a playground.

Would any of your pets make a good civil servant?