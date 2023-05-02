“Gold” becomes Dierks Bentley’s 22nd chart-topper

Dierks Bentley has notched his 22nd number-one single on country radio with “Gold.”

Written by Dierks alongside Luke Dick, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman, “Gold” is the lead single off his album Gravel & Gold, which arrived in February.

“When we wrote ‘Gold,’ I wanted to write a song that captures the idea of enjoying the journey,” shares Dierks. “The reality is that there are a lot of rocky times that we all go through, but amongst all the tough stuff, when you look for the special moments it can change how you view the world. I know that’s a reminder I need for myself, so the fans and Country radio embracing it means a lot.”

Dierks will kick off his headlining Gravel & Gold Tour on June 1 in Toronto, Ontario. For a full list of tour dates and to get tickets, visit dierks.com.

