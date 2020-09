Gold Medal Winner & Author Christie Pearce Rampone Discusses Book “Be All In”

Author of “Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life” Christie Pearce Rampone & Dr. Kristine Keane break down outdated attitudes in sports. Christie talks about the book & goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.