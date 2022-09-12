The Golden Circle of Champions, in conjunction with Las Vegas Events, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Red Bluff Round-Up, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, announced recently that it will honor 20 children and their families fighting life-threatening cancer during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Founded in 2016 in conjunction with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, the Golden Circle of Champions was conceived to raise awareness and provide funds to help those children in need. Each year, families are honored during the opening night of the rodeo. Through donations and fundraising efforts, support is provided directly to the families to fulfill their most urgent needs: paying bills, buying medicine, and caring for their family.

What started at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is now making its way to Las Vegas to continue the vital mission of the Golden Circle of Champions. Ten local Las Vegas families along with 10 families chosen from PRCA-sanctioned rodeos from across the country will be treated like champions at rodeo-themed activities in their honor. Each of the 20 families in attendance will include a child between the ages of 6 and 14 years of age who has been diagnosed with life-threatening cancer or associated illnesses.

While in Las Vegas during the Wrangler NFR, the children and their families will be honored at the Golden Circle of Champions Banquet at the Tuscany Suites & Casino Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. (PT). The children will have an opportunity to dine with rodeo champions, receive special gifts and learn about the sport of rodeo. That evening, all honorees will attend the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“The Red Bluff Round-Up Association is excited to again partner with the Golden Circle of Champions during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas,” said James Miller, general manager of the Red Bluff Round-Up. “We, at the Red Bluff Round-Up, continually strive to make a positive impact in our community. It is phenomenal to see so many sponsors, rodeo committees, volunteers and Wrangler NFR contestants joining forces in this opportunity to make these kids, who are facing such a devastating disease, feel like the true champions they are. I am looking forward to witnessing the smiles on these kids’ faces as they enjoy such an incredible experience.”

“Our goal is to bring education and awareness, locally and nationally, to pediatric cancer and offer a ray of hope to the families that are navigating through this difficult journey. They desperately need our help as a community, and we want to let them know we are here for them,” stated Golden Circle of Champions Founder Tina Tonascia. “Our Team at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo feels it is our job to continue to tell their stories about pediatric cancer, in the hopes that one day we will be able to make a difference. Being able to partner with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and the Tuscany Suites and Casino to bring these families, contestants, committees and sponsors together is a huge steppingstone to achieving that goal.”

For more information about the Golden Circle, please visit GoldenCircleofChampions.com.