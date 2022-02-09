Golden Gloves Boxing in Lubbock

Featuring the top National & State Champions in West Texas and New Mexico.
WHO: SPONSOR: LUBBOCK WARRIORS TRIBE OPTIMIST BOY’S & GIRL’S CLUB BOXING TEAM
WHAT: TEXAS STATE REGIONAL GOLDEN GLOVES CHAMPIONSHIPS
WHEN: Saturday, February 19TH, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 20th 2022 @ 2:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Holiday Inn Lubbock South Banquet Hall 6107-Justice Ave., Lubbock, TX
TICKETS: Available at the door only Adults & children 11 & above $20.00 Children – (10 and under) $10.00
CONTACT: Edward Hernandez (806) 790-4546