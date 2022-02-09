      Weather Alert

Golden Gloves Boxing in Lubbock

Feb 9, 2022 @ 1:15pm

Featuring the top National & State Champions in West Texas and New Mexico.

WHO: SPONSOR: LUBBOCK WARRIORS TRIBE OPTIMIST BOY’S & GIRL’S CLUB BOXING TEAM

WHAT: TEXAS STATE REGIONAL GOLDEN GLOVES CHAMPIONSHIPS

WHEN: Saturday, February 19TH, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 20th 2022 @ 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Lubbock South Banquet Hall 6107-Justice Ave., Lubbock, TX

TICKETS: Available at the door only  Adults & children 11 & above $20.00 Children – (10 and under) $10.00

CONTACT: Edward Hernandez (806) 790-4546

