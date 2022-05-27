Weather Alert
Gomez Named Lubbock HS Baseball Coach
May 27, 2022 @ 2:34pm
The Lubbock ISD Athletic Department announced today that Victor Gomez will serve as the next head baseball coach at Lubbock High School. Gomez has spent the last six seasons serving as an assistant baseball coach at Estacado High School, where he graduated in 1994. Coach Gomez will replace Josh Bobbitt who left to become an assistant coach at Melissa HS.
Coach Gomez’s ability to build relationships will serve him well as he leads the Westerner Baseball program,” said Executive Director of Athletics Mike Meeks. “He brings energy and excitement to the game of baseball.”
