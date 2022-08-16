96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
Jay Richardson
3:00pm - 6:00pm

Gone fishing: Sam Hunt features his favorite fishing hole in “Water Under the Bridge” video

August 16, 2022 5:00AM CDT
Share

MCA Nashville

The location for Sam Hunt‘s “Water Under the Bridge” video is a personal one. 

One of the main features of the video is the river where Sam and his friends are fishing and partying. Turns out, it’s a secret spot that the singer frequents. Sam found the fishing hole in Middle Tennessee a few years ago and it’s become his favorite spot for catching smallmouth bass. 

“Middle Tennessee has some really good smallmouth water, and that’s a cool little place I found several years ago,” he describes. “I have a canoe that I’ll strap onto the top of the Jeep or truck and take over there and float that little stretch and sometimes catch fish, sometimes not. But it’s so pretty over there, it’s worth taking the trip in the summer or early fall.”

“Water Under the Bridge” is the second single off the Georgia native’s upcoming album. It follows the #1 hit “23,” marking his ninth single to achieve the feat. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Single Saturday NightCole Swindell
5:18pm
Ghost StoryCarrie Underwood
5:12pm
Dirt Road AnthemJason Aldean
5:08pm
With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
5:05pm
Just The WayParmalee
5:02pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
2

Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
3

KLLL Spring KaChing Video
4

Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
5

Keith Urbana Video “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts