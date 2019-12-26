      Weather Alert

Good Luck Getting Home Today Say Travel Experts

Dec 26, 2019 @ 11:27am
traffic-jam on 4-lane highway at rush-hour

If it’s already time to head back home from your holiday visit, keep in mind that it may take a lot longer than usual.

According to the American Automobile Association, Thursday will be the worst for traffic, with estimated delays doubling the travel time in many major US cities.

It won’t be much better at the nation’s airports, where Airlines for America expects 2.9 million travelers to take to the skies between December 26 and 27. That’s half a million more than a typical day.

All in all, 104 million will hit the roads to and from their holiday destinations this season, which started on Saturday and runs through January 1st.

What tips do you have for combating holiday traffic?

