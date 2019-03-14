Good Samaritan Returns Lost $6000 To Owner

Morgan Burnley found $6,000 in cash, just sitting on the ground next to a garbage dumpster in the back of the pizzeria she worked at.

She had no idea where the money came from or who it belonged to.

So, she held onto the money — and kept an eye on the dumpster for clues.

Sure enough, Morgan eventually found someone scrounging around the dumpster. It was the owner of a nearby business who had accidentally dropped the money there.

Morgan was able to give the money back to its rightful owner, which — of course — was a great relief.

Morgan knows she did the right thing by giving the money back, explaining that it was a lesson she learned when she was young — and not really a big deal at all.