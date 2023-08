Just when you thought Howdy Homemade Ice Cream was here to stay, the shop will now be replaced by Champions Creamery.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream’s last day in the Hub City is September 2; the opening date for Champions Creamery is September 16. For more, visit Champion’s Facebook page here.

Champions Creamery will be located in the same location as Howdy’s, at 2628 off West Loop 289 in suite 300.