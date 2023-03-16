96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Goodbye, Sony: A new chapter awaits Miranda Lambert

March 16, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC

Miranda Lambert has departed from Sony Music Nashville, the record label she’s been with for two decades.

“Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville. Over the last 20 years Together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible,” Miranda wrote in her surprise announcement on Instagram.

“I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me,” the singer continued, “yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity. With that in mind, I’ve decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds.”

A collage of the cover art from each of Miranda’s nine albums with Sony was included in this post. Her last album with Sony was 2022’s Palomino.

This news arrives on the 18th anniversary of her debut album, Kerosene.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Crazy GirlEli Young Band
6:56pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:53pm
WavesLuke Bryan
6:50pm
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
6:42pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some 'Darker' Songs About Mental Health Struggles
3

Travis Kelce Hosts SNL, Busts Out Patrick Mahomes Impression
4

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
5

TrueNorth Steel Launches New Production Line in Lubbock, TX