96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” for Brothers Osborne

May 26, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Share
EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne have released a brand new song, “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.”

The groovy, soulful number was penned by the duo’s John and TJ Osborne alongside Lee Miller and Mike Elizondo

“Like that first cigarette/ Like that second shot of whiskey/ Then chase it with regret/ Yeah, the goodbye’s kickin’ in/ Went from feelin’ right/ Just the right amount of tipsy/ To the wishing you were with me/ Yeah, the goodbye’s kickin’ in,” TJ sings in the blues-tinged chorus over smooth bass lines.

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” will be featured on Brothers Osborne’s forthcoming new album. The as-yet-untitled project will also include the previously released “Might As Well Be Me,” “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)” and “Nobody’s Nobody,” which serves as the pair’s new single on country radio.

Of the record, the reigning ACM Duo of the Year share, “As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them.”

“It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone,” they add. “Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

American KidsKenny Chesney
3:28pm
Memory LaneOld Dominion
3:25pm
Your ManJosh Turner
3:22pm
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
3:18pm
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
3:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
2

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
3

Hardy Named Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards
4

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off
5

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes