      Weather Alert

GPS gets Motorist Stuck in Wet Concrete

Jul 1, 2021 @ 9:03am

While GPS is seen as a godsend by millions of direction-impaired motorists, at least one woman in Iowa isn’t among them. She says her electronic navigation system is responsible for getting her vehicle hopelessly stuck in wet concrete.

The 37-year-old Webster City resident says her GPS sent her on trip into a construction area where a construction crew was pouring concrete. And although workers say they frantically attempted to get her to stop, the woman continued driving — right into a pool of freshly-poured cement.

After freeing the unidentified woman from the predicament, Fort Dodge police officers cited the woman for driving through construction barriers to get to the site. They also posted a message on Facebook that reads, “Please don’t ignore signs that say roads are closed or closed to through traffic. And please don’t drive around the barricades!”

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Anonymous Customer Leaves $16,000 Tip
Ty Herndon shares details on a new album ahead of Wednesday night’s Concert for Love and Acceptance
Eating Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
The “Woman You Got” on video: Maddie & Tae document their lives as newlyweds
Garth Brooks to resume Dive Bar Tour next month
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On