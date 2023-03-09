96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Grab a pint of Jimmie Allen’s new peach cobbler Frobert

March 9, 2023 2:30PM CST
Share
Chris Beyrooty/CBS

Jimmie Allen has teamed up with The Frozen Farm to launch a special peach cobbler-flavored Frobert named after his mom.

“Y’all, I am so excited to finally announce my partnership with The Frozen Farmer and introduce you to — MISS ANGIE’S PEACH COBBLER FROBERT,” he writes on Instagram alongside an announcement video. “Frobert is a blend of ice cream and sorbet, so prepare your tastebuds for this epic explosion of flavor and get used to hearing that word!” 

“We took my mama’s secret peach cobbler recipe and packed it into creamy, pint-sized goodness! With fresh-from-the-farm peaches and spoonfuls of sticky sweet cobbler crumbles, we promise this is a treat you’ll want an extra scoop or two of!” Jimmie adds. 

Jimmie and The Frozen Farmer’s Miss Angie’s Peach Cobbler Frobert will be available in more than 2,100 of Kroger Co.’s family of stores, including Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Fry’s and Ralphs, this month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

AngelsThomas Rhett
6:56pm
Settling DownMiranda Lambert
6:53pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:46pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
6:43pm
YouDan Shay
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
3

34th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon Next Friday
4

Morgan Wallen helps Miranda Lambert land first #1 as a writer
5

March 2023 Events