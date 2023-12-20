96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

December 20, 2023 3:15PM CST
ABC

Searching for the perfect Christmas gift for a Miranda Lambert fan in your life? Look no further than Velvet Rodeo Eau De Parfum by Miranda Lambert.

Inspired by Miranda’s “Actin’ Up,” the fragrance boasts notes of rich jasmine, spicy violet iris and vanilla suede. It’s also packaged in a delightful classic pink glass bottle with a black tassel atomizer sprayer.

The Velvet Rodeo perfume is priced at $59.50 and available now at idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Grab Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo perfume appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

