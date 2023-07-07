96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Grab new Reba by Justin Western boots

July 7, 2023 4:20PM CDT
ABC/Michael Moriatis

In need of a new pair of boots? Fret not, country icon Reba McEntire has you covered with her Reba by Justin collection.

If you’re searching for comfortable Western boots, check out the Harlan 13-inch Western boot, Sandy 11-inch Western boot and two-step 12-inch Western boot. All three pairs are priced at $194.95 each.

For more information about the new Western boots and to grab yours, visit justinboots.com.

