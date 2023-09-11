Grab tickets to Wynonna’s ‘Christmas at the Opry’ taping

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 11, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC

NBC has announced a new holiday special, Christmas at the Opry, and it’ll be hosted by country icon Wynonna Judd.

“Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music,” shares Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of live events at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched.”

The special will be taped at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry on October 3. For tickets to attend, visit opry.com.

Christmas at the Opry airs December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Before that, fans can watch Wynonna receive her Country Champion Award at the first People’s Choice Country Awards, live from the Grand Ole Opry September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

