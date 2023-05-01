96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Grand Ole Opry launches new Famous Friends exhibit

May 1, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Courtesy of Grand Ole Opry

Planning to visit Nashville soon? Then be sure to check out the Grand Ole Opry’s newly unveiled Famous Friends exhibit. 

Open now at the Acuff House inside the Opry House, the exhibit spotlights various iconic non-country singers, celebrities and public figures who have stepped into and performed on the hallowed Opry stage.

The on-display items, costumes and keepsakes come from a variety of personalities and musicians, including Ray CharlesLeslie JordanTony BennettAndy GriffithSteve Martin and Jack White.

To view the Famous Friends exhibit, simply purchase an Opry House Daytime Backstage Tour ticket at opry.com.

