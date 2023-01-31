96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Grand Opening of Aerial Atmosphere

January 31, 2023 4:47PM CST
Interested in learning some new moves? Try Aerial Atmosphere!

Aerial Atmosphere just opened up in Lubbock on January 28, and here one can come by and work out while having fun!

Try learning how to dance with a hoop, silks, and more. Aerial Atmosphere offers beginner classes along with intermediate and advanced classes.

Check out more at Aerial Atmosphere’s website here and Facebook page here. Aerial Atmosphere is located at 5020 50th Suite 115 and is open everyday.

