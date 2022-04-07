      Weather Alert

Grandpa Wears Cone Of Shame

Apr 7, 2022 @ 5:55am

Ollie — a chocolate lab who recently had surgery to remove a lump from his eyelid is recovering at home, but needs to wear the “cone of shame” around his head to protect his eye.

Ollie’s owner Alex recently walked into her living room and found her father sitting on the couch with Ollie on his lap. In a shocking twist, her father was also wearing a “cone of shame” — and explained that he thought it might make Ollie feel better to know that he wasn’t the only one wearing it. It seems to have worked.

Alex says, “Ollie definitely seemed a little happier. They’re both cone-free now. Ollie only had to wear it for a week. My dad only lasted a few hours!”

Click Here to see Ollie & Grandpa

