Granger Smith reimagines “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” with Lathan Warlick
BBR Music Group Granger Smith calls on Christian rapper Lathan Warlick for a new rendition of his song, “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.”
The country star connected with the Jackson, Tennessee-based artist after his wife Amber introduced him to his work via Instagram. A fan of Lathan’s ability to transform popular songs by adding his own story with original lyrics, Granger sent a private message to Lathan on Instagram that led to the collaboration.
The result is a stripped-down version of Granger’s 2019 single that still finds him pledging his love for the dirt roads that stir his soul and always lead him home. The glossy production is replaced with a sparkling acoustic melody layered with Lathan’s own testimony, delivering a sobering effect with such lyrics as:
“It’s hard trynna hold it together/When I lost a couple of people along the ride/Wish I could roll back the hands on a clock just to tell ’em/’I love you’ just one more time.”
“This dude, through his own path, has pulled the layers back on life and sees things in a new way…with truth, integrity and God first. I only hope that one day I can see as clearly as he does,” remarks Granger about his collaborative partner.
Lathan has also remixed songs like Lewis Capaldi‘s “Someone You Loved,” “Circles” by Post Malone and more.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.