Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool

Country singer Granger Smith’s wife, Amber, marked the death anniversary of their 3-year-old son, River Kelly, who tragically drowned in 2019, with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Five years. Five years ago was the last time we saw our little wild red-head boy vibrant and alive on this earth,” she wrote in her caption. “5 years ago, we played and danced for the last time, not knowing it was the last.” “5 years ago, I stared death in the face. Five years ago, it felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest when we lost him, and I kissed his little cheeks for the last time. Five years ago, I didn’t think I would ever have joy again.”

Granger and Amber are also parents to three other children, and Amber’s emotional post serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of loss and the power of faith and hope.