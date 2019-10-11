‘Grit & Grace’ on tour: Tim McGraw hits the road to promo new fitness book

Harper WaveTim McGraw will kick off a five-city book tour Saturday, November 2 in Nashville, before his new fitness book comes out the following Tuesday.

In Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, the superstar reveals the “mental and physical routines that got him into the best shape of his life” for the first time.

Journalists Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Nischelle Turner will join Tim for a discussion at different stops on the tour, along with health entrepreneur Aubrey Marcus.

You can find out more at TimMcGraw.com.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Tim’s Grit & Grace book tour, with each evening’s moderator noted:

11/2 — Nashville, TN, Ensworth School, Nischelle Turner

11/3 — Princeton, NJ, Hyatt Regency Princeton, Hoda Kotb

11/5 — New York, NY, Barnes & Noble Union Square, Jenna Bush Hager

11/7 — Los Angeles, CA, Barnes & Noble The Grove, Aubrey Marcus

11/8 — Austin, TX, First Baptist Church, Aubrey Marcus

