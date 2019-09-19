Groom Loves His Cat So Much, He Made The Feline His Best Man

Photo Taken In Madrid, Spain

What in the meow is going on?

A man in Brooklyn has taken loving your pet to the next level.

Aaron Benitez says his cat, Prince Michael, is his bestie. He proved that by suiting up the feline in a custom-made suit and allowing him to serve as his best man!

Not only did Prince Michael stroll down the aisle, the little fur person partied well into the night with the other guests, after enjoying his favorite dish of salmon.

Benitez made sure that Prince Michael was treated like royalty by not allowing the DJ to play the song, Who Let Them Dogs Out!

Have you ever attending a wedding where an animal was involved in the wedding party?