Group Fixes Bikes & Gives Them To The Needy

A charity group in Lafayette, Louisiana, has figured out a way to help the environment and those in need by fixing bikes that are headed to the landfill and giving them away.

The group, Bike Lafayette, has found that it takes about three bikes in the garbage to make one that works. The technicians keep everything out of the landfill by stripping each bike down and continuing to build their inventory of parts.

They also accept donations from the community in order to make sure they have exactly the parts they need to keep the donations rolling.

The more bikes and donations they collect, the more bikes they can donate, so it ends up being a snowball effect. And, they’ve gotten so good at collecting and fixing that they’ve got a goal of giving out one bike each day.