Group Gives Sick Children A Room Makeover

In Macon, Georgia, the Rooms from the Heart organization hosted their eighth annual fairy tale ball, allowing sick children the chance to spend the night with their favorite superhero or princess, playing games, dancing and making crafts.

The event is a fundraiser, which allows volunteers to then purchase materials to transform the kids’ rooms, turning those rooms into something fun that the kids can be proud of – and something that takes their minds off their troubles as they deal with medical problems.

Each child’s room makeover costs about $2,000 to $3,000 – and the volunteers take time during the fairy tale ball to chat with everybody to find out what each child envisions their dream room to look like.

It’s a remarkable effort because the children have a fun night – but also get to enjoy their newly decorated rooms for the weeks and months ahead.