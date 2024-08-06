Guiding Principles and True Crime: Carole Fisher Discusses ‘The Girlfriends: Our Lost Sister’

What is justice? Carole Fisher takes us behind the scenes of her true crime journey, sharing how she and her friends brought justice to Gail Katz and gave a voice to a forgotten Jane Doe. Her passion for social impact and justice shines through. Carole discusses the importance of raising awareness about domestic violence and the power of storytelling. But the story doesn’t end there.

In the second season, titled “Our Lost Sister,” Carole and her team tackle the haunting mystery of a Jane Doe whose torso washed up on Staten Island. Initially misidentified as Gail, this unidentified woman became a moral obligation for the team.

Let’s go Beyond the Mic with host of “The Girlfriends: Our Lost Sister” Carole Fisher.