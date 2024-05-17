Guitar Lessons at the Buddy Holly Center

The Buddy Holly Center is offering beginner and intermediate guitar lessons this summer. The session will begin Monday, June 3, 2024 and run through July 29, 2024 with a break on July 1, 2024.

Robin Harrell will teach an adult beginner class from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm and an adult intermediate class from 7:45 pm – 8:45 pm. Guitar lessons are open for ages 15 years and older. Lessons will be offered in 8 session blocks for $40. Fee is due before June 3, 2024.

Guitars are available onsite during the class time for those who need them.

To reserve a place in this summer session call (806)775-3562 or stop by the Buddy Holly Center Gift Shop.

For more information, please email Tanis Blount at [email protected] or call (806)775-3568.

###