Guitar Lessons at the Buddy Holly Center

May 17, 2024 10:41AM CDT
The Buddy Holly Center is offering beginner and intermediate guitar lessons this summer. The session will begin Monday, June 3, 2024 and run through July 29, 2024 with a break on July 1, 2024.

Robin Harrell will teach an adult beginner class from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm and an adult intermediate class from 7:45 pm – 8:45 pm. Guitar lessons are open for ages 15 years and older. Lessons will be offered in 8 session blocks for $40. Fee is due before June 3, 2024.

Guitars are available onsite during the class time for those who need them.

To reserve a place in this summer session call (806)775-3562 or stop by the Buddy Holly Center Gift Shop.

For more information, please email Tanis Blount at [email protected] or call (806)775-3568.

###

