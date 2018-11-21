Great harmonies from Blake Shelton on this one. Also, his reaction to random kids running around dancing is hilarious. Aside from that, Gwen Stefani conjures up the holiday spirit in old-school fashion with the video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which has been filtered with some sweet 1950’s visuals! Oh, and her dude Blake has a couple of verses all to himself.

At first I thought they were trying too hard. Trying to hard to make a traditional based Christmas song and video different and artistic. As the video continued I realized that they weren’t trying too hard. The video IS different and artistic. Which is perfectly normal for Stefani but Shelton? It’s rare to see Blake Shelton into theatrics so when I do, it’s weird. Gwen Stefani has always been a little awkward when it comes to dancing. This vid is no exception. It’s just a small portion of what makes her great!