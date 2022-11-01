Gwen Stefani Reveals She “Wasn’t Ready” For Husband Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani says she wasn’t ready for Blake Shelton to leave “The Voice.” Shelton’s wife and co-judge told Entertainment Tonight, “I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be.” Blake has been a permanent figure for The Voice for eleven years, securing eight victories in the big red chair. While Gwen says she’s “proud” of her husband, she’s also excited about his new game show with Carson Daly called “Barmageddon.” Gwen will guest on the show, which takes place in Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Stefani says she was the “guinea pig,” appearing on the first episode with Sheryl Crow. “[It’s] completely different from The Voice. I mean, it’s literally just people hanging out and doing games in a bar, so right up Blake’s alley,” said Stefani.

Who do you think should replace Blake Shelton on The Voice?