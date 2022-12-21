Gwen Stefani Shares Her and Blake Shelton’s Family Traditions

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting ready for the holidays and sharing their traditions with their family every year. Gwen said, “Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza. We’ve been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it.” Gwen also shared that their family loves to garden at home in Oklahoma, and she enjoys doing it with him because she loves flowers so much.