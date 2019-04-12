Gym Employees Save Swimmer From Drowning

Two employees of a fitness center are being celebrated for saving a swimmer from drowning.

Karabo Thosago and Brandon Murigagumbo were doing their jobs at Planet Fitness, keeping things clean and maintained, when they realized a customer had lost consciousness while swimming laps in the pool and slipped under water.

Karabo immediately jumped in the pool to grab Gareth and was quickly joined by Brandon, who helped get Gareth back out of the water.

Gareth was rushed to the hospital and is making a full recovery.

The managers of the gym were so impressed with the brave rescue by these two men that they honored them with an award ceremony as well as a prize package, including a scholarships for lessons in lifeguarding and first aid.