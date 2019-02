Häagen-Dazs just launched six new boozy flavors. Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle are a few of the new offerings.

The Häagen-Dazs Spirits line is set to hit shelves soon and they have .05% alcohol content so you can indulge without having to reveal your actual age. Häagen-Dazs ice cream shops will start selling the flavors on March 1st.

If you could only eat one ice cream flavor for the rest of your life which one would you pick?