Hail to The Chief: Eric Church is the Keynote at Country Radio Seminar 2020

Oct 9, 2019 @ 5:14pm

ABC/Image Group LAThe Chief will give the Artist Keynote at Country Radio Seminar next year in Nashville.

Eric Church is set for an intimate question-and-answer session on Thursday, February 20 at the annual gathering of country radio personnel known as CRS. 

The nominee for CMA Entertainer of the Year joins the already star-studded lineup that includes Carrie UnderwoodMiranda LambertKenny ChesneyRascal Flatts and more.

Eric’s new single, “Monsters,” follows his recent number one, “Some of It,” from his Desperate Man album. 

