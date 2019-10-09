Hail to The Chief: Eric Church is the Keynote at Country Radio Seminar 2020

ABC/Image Group LAThe Chief will give the Artist Keynote at Country Radio Seminar next year in Nashville.

Eric Church is set for an intimate question-and-answer session on Thursday, February 20 at the annual gathering of country radio personnel known as CRS.

The nominee for CMA Entertainer of the Year joins the already star-studded lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and more.

Eric’s new single, “Monsters,” follows his recent number one, “Some of It,” from his Desperate Man album.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.