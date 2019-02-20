Hail To The New King of Country
By mudflap
|
Feb 20, 2019 @ 5:36 AM

Blake Shelton just received an Elvis Presley cape from the makers of the vodka he represents.

View this post on Instagram

thank you, thank you very much. @smithworksvodka

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Josh Abbott Band with Mike Ryan April 6th Cody Johnson & Friends ACM Nominations!
Comments