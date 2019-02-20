Hail To The New King of Country By mudflap | Feb 20, 2019 @ 5:36 AM Blake Shelton just received an Elvis Presley cape from the makers of the vodka he represents. View this post on Instagram thank you, thank you very much. @smithworksvodka A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Feb 17, 2019 at 12:34pm PST 963KLLLKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Josh Abbott Band with Mike Ryan April 6th Cody Johnson & Friends ACM Nominations!