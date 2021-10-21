Hailey Green & Kinsey Rose from NBC’s “The Voice” Hailey likes vanilla ice cream, the quiet of winter and can’t wait to record an album. Kinsey found her voice when she was 10 and if you want the key to her heart, dark chocolate is the way to go. From Team Ariana on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” Hailey Green & Kinsey Rose take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Singers Kinsey Rose And Hailey Green From NBCs The Voice Take A Beyond The Mix Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Hailey Green Kinsey Rose Louisville Lubbock Mississippi Musician Nashville NBC Singer Songwriter St Martin teamariana TeamBlake TeamKelly TeamLegend Texas The Voice The Voice 2021 The Voice Blind Auditions