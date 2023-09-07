96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hailey Whitters’ CMA Awards nod leaves her in tears

September 7, 2023 1:45PM CDT
Share
ABC

Hailey Whitters is a first-time nominee at this year’s CMA Awards with her nod in the New Artist of the Year category.

“HOLY COW @cma,” Hailey captions her Instagram post announcement alongside two pleading face emojis.

Hailey also went on to share a photo of her reaction on her Instagram Story. The picture featured Hailey in a car with her hand against her face. While she covered her face partially with a pleading face emoji, Hailey clarified in the next Instagram Story that she was in tears.

“in case you’re wondering why I’m crying [right now] …. (see last post) [pleasing face emoji],” the “Everything She Ain’t” singer writes.

Also up for New Artist of the Year are Jelly RollParker McCollumMegan Moroney and Zach Bryan.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:28pm
When The Sun Goes DownKenny Chesney & Uncle Cracker
6:25pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
6:21pm
I Hope Youre Happy NowCarly Pearce With Lee Brice
6:18pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
6:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
4

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower