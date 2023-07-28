96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hailey Whitters drops ‘I’m In Love’ EP

July 28, 2023 12:50PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Pigasus/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud

Hailey Whitters‘ new EP, I’m In Love, has finally arrived.

The six-track set features Hailey’s single “Everything She Ain’t,” which is in the top 15 and rising on the country charts. 

Of the project, Hailey shares, “My last two LPs were concept records – The Dream being about my Nashville experience, and Raised was a love letter to the heartland I’m from. Both of these records are foundational to who I am. Along the way I’ve lived a lot of life and learned a lot about myself, and I’m excited to get more personal and straight from the heart with this next chapter.”

She adds, “If you’ve made it this far, you know where I’m coming from. Now I’m ready to share where I’ve been and who I am.”

Here’s the track list for Hailey’s I’m In Love EP:

“Tie’r Down”
“Countryside Chick”
“I’m In Love”
“Mellencamp”
“Bad Love”
“Everything She Ain’t”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Plot TwistJosh Kinney
5:45am
One Man BandOld Dominion
5:42am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
5:39am
Blaze A TrailAshley Barron
5:31am
Knee DeepZac Brown Band
5:28am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Critterfest 2023
2

Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”
3

Performing on the CMA Fest main stage has been a dream come true for Jordan Davis
4

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill
5

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House