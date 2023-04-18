96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hailey Whitters introduces “Plain Jane” to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

April 18, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Hailey Whitters recently took her song “Plain Jane” to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The song is off Hailey’s latest album, Raised, which features her single “Everything She Ain’t,” which is in the top 25 and rising on the country charts.

Most recently, Hailey earned a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Of her nomination, Hailey shares, “I am so excited to be nominated for an ACM Award for the first time. After more than a decade working as a songwriter, it’s so rewarding to get this recognition as an artist.”

In case you missed it, watch Hailey’s “Plain Jane” performance on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:58pm
Humble And KindTim Mcgraw
6:53pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
6:46pm
Just The WayParmalee
6:43pm
Fast CarRandy Rogers Band
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
5

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani Hit The CMT Stage Together