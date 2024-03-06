96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hailey Whitters is dropping a new collab soon

March 6, 2024 3:00PM CST
ABC

Hailey Whitters is teaming up with Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector for a new song, “Color Up My World.”

The announcement arrived via Ben’s Instagram alongside a snippet of the upbeat, banjo-driven track and its music video. 

“Color Up My World with my lovely tourmate @haileywhitters, March 15th. It feels unexpected and wonderful and I am so, so stoked,” Ben captioned his post.

Additionally, the “Love Like This” singer shared a video of him and Hailey performing the track onstage.

“Tour so far has been a blast, maybe my favorite moment of the night is getting to play this with @haileywhitters, and it’s so rad to see people connecting to it,” Ben wrote. “I love this song.”

Hailey and Ben are currently on the road opening for Dan & Shay on their Heartbreak On The Map Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Dan & Shay’s website.

Hailey’s new single, “I’m In Love,” is currently making its way up the country charts.

