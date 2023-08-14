Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!

An all new Hallmark store is opening up in Lubbock! Hallmark offers everything from fashion and accessories, such as wallets, bags, and shoes, to ornaments and cards! To shop Hallmark, visit here.

Hallmark also has its own channel, where Hallmark movies are broadcasted.

The new Hallmark store will be located at 4930 off South Loop 289 in suite 230. The opening day is still to be determined. One can keep up with updates on the store here.