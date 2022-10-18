96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Halloween Candy Costs Soar

October 18, 2022 9:33AM CDT
Shopping for Halloween candy might be scary this year.   According to the most recent inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, treat buyers will be paying 13.1 percent more than last year.  It’s the largest yearly jump in candy prices the service has ever recorded.  Experts say the bump is driven by major increases in the prices of sugar and flour.   Americans are expected to spend about 3.1 billion dollars on candy this season.

