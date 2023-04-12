HAMILTON – Single Tickets Available April 19 for The Buddy Holly Hall Engagement

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Tickets will be available for performances July 19–30, 2023.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $39–$119 with a select number of premium seats available from $149 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Lubbock engagement should be made through BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

● HamiltonMusical.com

● Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical

● Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical

● Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical

Please Note: BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 22–23 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall.

Become a fan of Broadway by following us on social media.

• Facebook: @BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall

• Instagram: @BwayLubbockBHH

• Twitter: @BwayLubbockBHH

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities.

Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to

education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For

more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in

16 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA;

Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA;

Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster

passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

# # #