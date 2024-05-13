96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hang tight honey: There’s a new single from Lainey Wilson

May 13, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
Eric Ryan Anderson / Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Lainey Wilson‘s kicking off ACM Awards week with an anthemic new single, “Hang Tight Honey.”

The upbeat track, which Lainey co-wrote, pays homage to hard workers and their unwaveringly strong work ethic — something that Lainey relates to.

“I’ve been runnin’ the roads nonstop for a few years now and I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, sometimes it can be tough being away from home that much,” Lainey shares. “At the same time, remembering what ‘home’ is and the things that I get to do for the ones I love because of the work I put in, is what keeps me going and makes it all worthwhile.”

She adds, “This one’s an anthem for the hard working men and women that get up every dang day and put in long hours to make a life worth living for the ones they love most.”

“Hang Tight Honey” is the latest preview of Lainey’s fifth album, Whirlwind, arriving August 23. The project will also feature “Country’s Cool Again.”

Lainey has earned five nods at this year’s ACM Awards, including one for the coveted Entertainer of the Year. You can stream the show and catch her performance live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

19 SomethingMark Wills
6:56pm
Where That Came FromRandy Travis
6:53pm
Body Like A Back RoadSam Hunt
6:50pm
ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
6:42pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking
3

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
4

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
5

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students