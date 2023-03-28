Hannah Dasher’s “Cryin’” & cooking with Rachael Ray

Hannah Dasher‘s “Cryin’ All the Way …” to Rachael Ray.

The Stand by Your Pan viral cooking phenomenon returns to the Rachael Ray Show Wednesday, March 29, ahead of the release of her new track, “Cryin’ All the Way to the Bank” on Friday. It’s the first new music from the Georgia native since 2021’s The Half Record.

This time Hannah’s amping up her signature Southern biscuits with some chicken and honey butter. Previously, she showed Rachael how to make her Old-Fashioned Beef Pot Roast from her kitchen in Nashville.

You can check the Rachael Ray Show‘s website to see when the show airs in your area.

