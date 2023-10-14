96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Happy Halloween at Covenant Children’s Hospital

October 13, 2023 9:22PM CDT
Share
Covenant Children's Spirit Halloween

Recently I got to visit Covenant Children’s Hospital during their partnership with Spirit Halloween for the Annual Spirit Fundraiser.

Little ones got to come in dressed up in their costumes for some fall crafts and fun. Profit made from Spirit Halloween costumes sold with a specific coupon go directly to Covenant Children’s to support the pediatric patients.

This year, such profit will be used to support the Covenant Children’s Arts in Medicine program.

Covenant Children’s has been awarded more than $260,000 in total with this partnership with Spirit Halloween.

The coupon for Spirit Halloween can be found below:

Spirit Halloween
Covenant Children’s Spirit Halloween
Covenant Children’s Spirit Halloween
Covenant Children’s Spirit Halloween

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Shes EverythingBrad Paisley
2:42am
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
2:36am
Buy A BarTim Dugger
2:33am
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
2:31am
You Make It EasyJason Aldean
2:28am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
2

Tadlock elevates Hughes, Gutierrez into new roles
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

Pregnant Gabby Barrett Can't Wait To Have Another Daughter
5

Houston at Texas Tech Game Preview