Happy Halloween at Covenant Children’s Hospital

Recently I got to visit Covenant Children’s Hospital during their partnership with Spirit Halloween for the Annual Spirit Fundraiser.

Little ones got to come in dressed up in their costumes for some fall crafts and fun. Profit made from Spirit Halloween costumes sold with a specific coupon go directly to Covenant Children’s to support the pediatric patients.

This year, such profit will be used to support the Covenant Children’s Arts in Medicine program.

Covenant Children’s has been awarded more than $260,000 in total with this partnership with Spirit Halloween.

The coupon for Spirit Halloween can be found below: