Happy New Year! Kane Brown and wife welcome baby number two

Jan 3, 2022 @ 9:00am

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kane Brown took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Kaitlyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane.

“New year, new family member,” the 28-year-old “One Mississippi” singer captioned a photo from the hospital, in which he sits beside Katelyn as she cradles their new arrival. “Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secrets [sic] finally out.”

Kaitlyn shared the same photo on her Instagram page, commenting, “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, already share two-year-old daughter Kingsley.

