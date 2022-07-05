      Weather Alert

“Happy trails y’all!”: Miranda Lambert & friends embark on journey out west

Jul 5, 2022 @ 3:51pm

Miranda Lambert is embarking on a glamping trip across the country. 

After completing her co-headlining tour with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon Tour, the singer is using some of her downtime this summer to venture across the U.S. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and best friend Gwen Sebastian and her husband, drummer Louis Newman, on a nearly three-week excursion. 

Miranda and Brendan are in their Airstream, known as “The Sheriff,” while Gwen and Louis are traveling in their camper, called “Toodle Lou.” Their trek began in Colorado, with the singer sharing a photo of her and Gwen sitting in front of a mountainside lake with beers in hand. The trip also includes hiking and mountain biking. 

“Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals,” Miranda says in an Instagram post. “We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!” 

Miranda and Brendan previously ventured out in a cross-country road trip in their Airstream in 2020, covering four states in six days. 

