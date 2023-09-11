96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Happy’s Shaved Ice Gets New Location in Wolfforth

September 11, 2023 1:25PM CDT
Happy’s Shaved Ice is now located in Wolfforth! In Lubbock, there are two locations, one off Indiana at 11804 in Suite 100, and the other off 50th at 1708.

At Happy’s, one can enjoy shaved ice flavors from watermelon to bubblegum, lime and creamsicle. Happy’s also offers add ons including lemon lime salt, cream, and pickle chunks.

One can also order bubble tea at Happy’s with tea flavors including avocado, chocolate, and coconut. Bubble flavors include passion fruit, chili pepper, and honey.

Happy’s Shaved Ice also offers milkshakes and lemonades.

For a view at Happy’s full menu, visit here, and for more, visit their Facebook here.

The Happy’s in Wolfforth is located at 520 Donald Preston.

