HARDY adds live tracks to deluxe ‘Quit!!’

July 16, 2024 2:15PM CDT
Disney/Larry McCormack

Surprise! HARDY has given Quit!! the deluxe treatment.

Quit!!, which arrived on Friday, is now available as Quit!! (Live DLX) and a digital download-only at HARDY’s merch store.

The 21-track project features eight new live tracks, including “Rockstar,” “Happy Hour” and the country rocker’s current single, “Six Feet Under (Caleigh’s Song).”

“Just released the album with 8 added live songs recorded during the first week of the Quit!! Tour in Rogers, AR, St. Louis & Indianapolis,” HARDY shared with fans on social platform X.

HARDY’s Quit!! Tour includes upcoming stops in Ohio, Illinois and Mississippi. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit hardyofficial.com.

Here’s the Quit!! (Live DLX) track list:

“Quit!!”
“Rockstar”
“Good Girl Phase (feat. Chad Smith)”
“I Don’t Miss”
“Psycho”
“Happy Hour (feat. Knox)”
“Jim Bob”
“WHYBMWL”
“Time to Be Dead”
“Soul4Sale”
“Live Forever”
“Orphan”
“Six Feet Under (Caleigh’s Song)”
“Quit!! (Live)”
“Rockstar (Live)”
“Good Girl Phase (Live)”
“I Don’t Miss (Live)”
“Psycho (Live)”
“Happy Hour (feat. Knox) (Live)”
“Jim Bob (Live)”
“Six Feet Under (Caleigh’s Song) (Live)”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

